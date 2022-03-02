Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WM Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

MAPS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth $3,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

