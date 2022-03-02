PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.96

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.96 and last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 248022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after buying an additional 287,062 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 71,748 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 59,588 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $3,883,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

