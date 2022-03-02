Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Raised to $13.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 8,496 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $66,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.