Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.61. The firm has a market cap of C$487.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.