Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $38.94 Average PT from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.85 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

