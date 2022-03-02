Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 819,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after acquiring an additional 619,665 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,488,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 298,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

IVOL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. 13,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.