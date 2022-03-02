Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. 2,425,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,832,376. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.