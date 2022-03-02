Poehling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,700,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after buying an additional 1,064,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after buying an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 56,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

