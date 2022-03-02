Poehling Capital Management LLC Invests $864,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $16,481,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,923. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $147.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.