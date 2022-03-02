Poehling Capital Management LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.78. 25,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.57. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

