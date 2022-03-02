Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.4% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,159,965. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.