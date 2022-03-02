Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Points International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

PCOM stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Points International has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $270.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.39 and a beta of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

