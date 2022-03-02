Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $43,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Polaris stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.