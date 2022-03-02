PolkaBridge (PBR) Achieves Market Cap of $13.92 Million

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and $1.97 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00042434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.03 or 0.06729039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,762.58 or 0.99519110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00047947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002703 BTC.

PolkaBridge Coin Profile

PolkaBridge was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 80,853,548 coins and its circulating supply is 44,853,548 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

