PolkaCover Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.77 or 0.06768699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.96 or 0.99919204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.