Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Polymet Mining stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Polymet Mining has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

About Polymet Mining (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.