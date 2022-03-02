Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

POLY stock opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.63. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 232.80 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,121.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,293.24.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on POLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.10) to GBX 1,170 ($15.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.46) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,278.33 ($17.15).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.