Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 243.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.