PowerSchool (PWSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 500,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 176,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 103,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PowerSchool by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PowerSchool by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

