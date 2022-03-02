PowerSchool (PWSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PWSC stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
