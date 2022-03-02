Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $586.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.51. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 352,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

