Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

NYSE APTS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

