Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.
NYSE APTS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.
