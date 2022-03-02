Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,456. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

