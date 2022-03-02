Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

