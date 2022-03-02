Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 1,450,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
