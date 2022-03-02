Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,734 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.40. 167,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average is $127.02. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

