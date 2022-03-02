Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 286,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.08%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

