Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 246,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,871. The company has a market capitalization of $439.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.62. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

