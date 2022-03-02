Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.84. 217,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.08 and its 200-day moving average is $163.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.