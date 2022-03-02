Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 141 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.16.

Shares of TGT traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,222. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.56. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.