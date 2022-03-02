Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

