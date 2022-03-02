Profound Medical (PROF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.11. Profound Medical has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Profound Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Profound Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

