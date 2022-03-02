ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PRPH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.
Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.
About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.