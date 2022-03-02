ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PRPH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

