ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter worth $67,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter.
PAWZ opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $84.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.
