ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.95

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.95, but opened at $39.58. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 29,160 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

