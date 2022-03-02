Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

