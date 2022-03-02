Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.