Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend by 11.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prudential Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Bancorp to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of PBIP opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of -0.01. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Prudential Bancorp worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

