PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

PUBM opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.76. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $72.53.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $716,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,328 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PubMatic by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

