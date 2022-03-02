Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00012511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.59 or 0.06780269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 0.99616836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

