Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Select Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $925.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

