Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Allbirds Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Allbirds in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

