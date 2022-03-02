Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Increased by Analyst

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMAL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 184,663 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 179,554 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About Amalgamated Financial (Get Rating)

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.