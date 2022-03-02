Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kaman in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kaman by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kaman by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.