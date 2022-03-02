Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Nevro in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $73.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27. Nevro has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $182.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

