Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Raised by Truist Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.48.

Ovintiv stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 22.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 44.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,546,000 after purchasing an additional 572,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

