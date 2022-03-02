Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.76 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

