Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $616.75 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $642.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $721.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 223.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 84.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,615,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $22,519,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

