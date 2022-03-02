Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PZZA. Benchmark assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $108.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.10. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,442.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.