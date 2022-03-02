Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

FND stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

