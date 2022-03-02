QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $152.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.77 million and the lowest is $148.24 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $153.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $604.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $594.77 million to $614.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $677.36 million, with estimates ranging from $676.68 million to $678.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QuinStreet by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in QuinStreet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $600.63 million, a P/E ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.